Two wanted criminals shot dead in Gzb in 2 separate encounters

ghaziabad: Two dreaded criminals, who were wanted in over two dozen cases of heinous crimes including a double murder case from Kavi Nagar area, were gunned down by police in two separate encounters in the early hours of Saturday, police said. Both the miscreants carried a bounty of rupees one lakh and rupees fifty thousand.



According to police, the arrested accused identified as Billu Dujana, who carried bounty of Rs 1 lakh was killed in an encounter with Indirapuram police and Rakesh Dujana, with prize money of Rs 50 thousand on his arrest was killed during a gunfight with Madhban Bapudham police.

Muniraj G, senior superintendent of Ghaziabad police said that these criminals were members of organized criminal gangs and were actively committing crime in Delhi-NCR region from past few years. "The accused were wanted in connection with the murder case of two youth who were shot dead in wave city under Kavinagar police station area on April 20," said Muniraj G.

Police said that the two youth who were found murdered were identified as Jitendra, a resident of Gautam Budh Nagar, and Harendra, a resident of village Girdharpur in Greater Noida. While the Ghaziabad's Kavinagar police, had on May 8 arrested Billu Dujana's cousin Anil Nagar during an encounter, Billu managed to flee from the encounter.

"Police had been looking out for the accused at their suspected hide-outs before a tip-off was received about the movement of these criminals on Friday night. A team headed by Superintendent of Police (city) Nipun Agarwal, laid trap and performed checking in Madhuban Bapudham along with Circle Officer-I Swatantra Kumar Singh and police team," the SSP informed.

"Police spotted the two suspects on the bike and signaled them to stop. The criminals tried to flee after breaking the barricading. However, their motorcycle slipped and both fell on road. Fearing on getting trapped, the miscreants opened fire on police and in retaliatory firing, Rakesh sustained bullet injury while the other fled taking advantage of the darkness. The injured was taken to hospital where he succumbed," Minuraj G added.

The officer further said that during firing from criminals, the SP City and Circle officer-I were shot in their bullet proof jackets and a constable was also injured due to the bullet. In the other encounter, Billu Dujana was killed in a clash with Indirapuram police and SWAT team on Saturday.