Two wanted criminals held for killing man in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP): Two men, accused of raping a woman, were arrested in Shamli district on Wednesday for allegedly killing a man for helping the rape victim, police said.



Shubham and Sunny were carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on their arrest, SP Sukurti Madhav Mishra said.

Last year, a rape case was registered against Shubham and Sunny, according to the police.

Shubham had been putting pressure on the victim in the rape case to withdraw her statement but Ajay, 27, was helping her fight the accused, police said.

Ajay was shot dead by the duo on August 16, they added.

The two men were arrested on Wednesday and a pistol was recovered from their possession, the SP said.