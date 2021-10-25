Two tourists returning from Taj visit killed in road crash on Yamuna Expressway

Noida: Two tourists from West Bengal, who were returning after a visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra, were killed when a car rammed into a stationary tempo traveller on the Yamuna Expressway in Greater Noida, officials said on Monday.



Around half a dozen people, including three foreign nationals, also suffered injuries in the crash that took place on Sunday morning, the police officials said.

According to officials, a few tourists had got down from the traveller on the road and were standing behind the vehicle when the speeding car, with the foreigners, hit them.

Over a dozen tourists from West Bengal had gone to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra. They were on their way to Delhi on Sunday morning when their vehicle developed some issue and had to be parked along the expressway. The vehicle was parked near the Zero Point, a police spokesperson said.

Soon a Honda Civic came speeding and rammed into the rear portion of the tempo traveller. The injured persons were rushed to a private hospital where two of them (the tourists from West Bengal) were declared dead, while others were under treatment, the spokesperson said.

The passengers in the car have been identified as nationals of the Democratic Republic of Congo and included students, according to the police.

In a separate road crash incident, a man died in Greater Noida after his motorcycle was allegedly hit by an unidentified vehicle, the police said.

The man was on his way from Surajpur to Pari Chowk when the incident took place in the Beta 2 police station area on Sunday evening. The man was rushed to a private hospital but did not survive, the police said.