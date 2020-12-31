Two new COVID-19 cases take Arunachal's tally to 16,711

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh reported two new COVID-19 cases, which raised the tally in the state to 16,711, a health department official said on Thursday.

Two fresh cases from Tawang and East Siang were detected through rapid antigen tests, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

At least eleven people were cured of the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,549.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients currently stands at 99.03 per cent, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 106 active cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 39, followed by Tawang (30), West Kameng (11) and East Siang (10).

The state has so far tested 3,77,725 samples for COVID-19, including 673 on Wednesday, and the current positivity rate is at 0.97, Jampa added.