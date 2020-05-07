Two more die of coronavirus in Rajasthan, death toll rises to 95
Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded two more coronavirus deaths on Thursday, while 38 people tested positive for the virus, an official said.
The death toll in the state has climbed to 95.
The state has 1,521 active cases now, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.
The deaths were reported from Jaipur and Ajmer districts. Jaipur alone has reported 52 deaths.
As many as 38 new cases, including 16 in Chittorgarh, nine in Jaipur, six in Pali, four in Dholpur, two in Kota and one in Udaipur have been reported, the health department official said.
The state now has 3,355 confirmed cases of COVID-19, out of which 1,275 have been discharged from hospitals, Singh said.
Jaipur has reported the highest number of cases with 1,099 infections, followed by 812 in Jodhpur.
The state is under lockdown since March 22 and a massive survey and screening is underway to track the people infected with the virus.
