Two more COVID-19 deaths in JK; total fatalities 107 in UT

Srinagar: Two more COVID-19 positive patients in Jammu and Kashmir died at a hospital here on Thursday, taking to 107 the number of coronavirus-related fatalities in the union territory, officials said.



Two COVID-19 positive patients died at SKIMS hospital during the night, the officials said.

They said a 55-year-old man from Yaripora area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district died around midnight.

He was admitted to the hospital on June 22 with "hypertension with T2 DM with multifocal encephalopathy," they said.

A 65-year-old man from Sopore area of Baramulla district of north Kashmir passed away at around 3 am, the officials said.

They said he was also admitted to the hospital on June 22 and was suffering from hypertension and community-acquired pneumonia. The cause of the death was sudden cardiopulmonary arrest, the officials added.

With these deaths, the number of COVID-19 fatalities in Jammu and Kashmir has risen to 107.

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir had recorded 198 fresh COVID-19 cases, raising the tally in the union territory to 7,695, officials had said.