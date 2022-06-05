Two juveniles held in Hyderabad rape case

Hyderabad: Two juveniles were apprehended on Saturday in the gang-rape of a teenage girl here, police said. As one of the teenage boys accused in the incident is alleged to be a son of a leader wielding power, the opposition BJP and Congress stepped up their demand for a CBI probe.



The political heat was apparent with the BJP alleging that the police acted only after TRS leader and Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao said none would be spared and Youth Congress activists staged a protest in front of the DGP office here over the 'delay' in police action. BJP MLA M Raghunandan Rao, at a press conference, displayed some photographs and alleged that it 'showed' an AIMIM MLA's son's 'involvement' in the case.

Out of the five accused already identified, an 18-year old man was arrested on June 3. Totally, three persons, including two juveniles, have been taken into custody so far in the case, police said. These two CCLs (Child in Conflict with Law) would be produced before a juvenile court for their safe custody, police said in a release. Opposition BJP and Congress demanded that the TRS government handover investigation in the case to CBI to ensure an impartial probe. In an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, state BJP president and MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar referred to media reports about the alleged involvement of kin of some politically influential people. The BJP leader said it is the minimum responsibility of the state government to conduct a CBI inquiry when allegations surfaced about the involvement of family members of those belonging to AIMIM, a friendly party of ruling TRS. He urged that pubs be closed in Telangana.

Kumar also sought convening an all-party meeting to discuss law and order situation in the state, the growing concern over problem of 'narcotic drugs' and various other incidents that occurred in the state during the last eight years. BJP leaders submitted a memorandum to DGP Mahendar Reddy seeking transfer of the case to CBI. Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka also favoured conducting a CBI probe into the teenage girl's alleged rape.

The teenage girl, who visited a pub here on May 28 for a daytime party, was gang-raped by five persons, including three juveniles, police had said on Friday. The girl was sexually assaulted in a Multi Purpose Vehicle, police said on Friday.