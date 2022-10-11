Two judges elevated as chief justices of HCs

New Delhi: Justice Prasann Bhalachandra Varale of the Bombay High Court was on Tuesday elevated as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court, while Justice Ali Mohd Magrey of the Jammu and Kashmir HC was appointed its chief justice.



Incumbent Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court, Justice Pankaj Mithal was transferred to the Rajasthan High Court in the same capacity.

Justice Varale and Justice Magrey are at present senior-most judges after the chief justices in their respective mhigh courts.

The Department of Justice in the law ministry issued notifications about the two elevations and one transfer this afternoon.

Earlier today, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju had tweeted about the latest judicial appointments.

"As per the Constitutional provisions, Justice Pankaj Mithal is transferred to Rajasthan as Chief Justice of Rajasthan HC, Justice PB Varale is appointed as Chief Justice of Karnataka HC & Justice AM Magrey as Chief Justice of J&K & Ladakh HC."

The Supreme Court Collegium had late last month made these recommendations.