Two fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Ladakh

Leh: Ladakh reported two new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the overall virus tally to 28,177, officials said.

The number of active cases in the union territory dropped to 60 with the recovery of seven patients in Leh, they said.

According to the officials, there was no COVID-related death in the region, which has so far recorded 228 fatalities linked to the pandemic since its outbreak.

Of the total fatalities, Leh district accounts for the highest 168 deaths among 22,904 cases followed by 60 deaths in Kargil which had recorded a total of 5,273 cases.

The officials said the fresh cases were reported in Leh, taking the number of active cases in the district to 60. Kargil has no active COVID-19 case.

The total number of recovered patients in Ladakh stands at 27,889, they added.