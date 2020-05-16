Tripura records 11 new Covid-19 positive cases including 7 BSF personnel

Another 11 people, including seven Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and four civilians, in Tripura have tested coronavirus disease (Covid-19) positive, taking the border state's overall tally to 165.

The infected BSF personnel belongs to the 86th Battalion located at Ambassa in Dhalai district. Another 67 personnel from BSF's 138th battalion also tested Covid-19 positive since May 2.

"Altogether, 625 swab samples have been tested for #Covid-19, and 11 were found positive.

Seven personnel from BSF's 86th battalion and four civilians from Churaibari Gate (two drivers from another state and two persons who returned from Guwahati) have been found infected. All Covid-19 positive patients are undergoing treatment," Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb tweeted.

People who are entering Tripura by road need to undergo Covid-19 test at Churaibari check-post in the northern part of the state that shares its border with neighbouring Assam.

The state health and family welfare department's data showed that 12,561 people have been tested and 42 recovered so far.

A total of 39,799 people from Tripura, who are stranded in other parts of the country because of lockdown restrictions, which were enforced to contain the spread of the pandemic, have registered their names with the state's Covid-19 control room helpline and sought to return home at the earliest.

Over 1,200 stranded people have returned to Tripura to date.

(Inputs and image from hindustantimes.com)