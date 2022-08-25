Trinamool Congress removes its Tripura president Subal Bhowmik

agartala: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) removed its Tripura state president Subal Bhowmik on Wednesday amid speculations that he may return to the BJP. Bhowmik, a former MLA from Sonamura, had crossed over to the Trinamool from BJP in July last year.

"This press release is to announce that Subal Bhowmik is being relieved from his duties of state president of Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress with immediate effect," the Trinamool said.

"All the members of the state committee, state youth committee, state mahila committee, state ST cell shall continue in their position," it further stated. Reportedly, Bhowmik has been staying away from party programmes for the last few days.

The Trinamool Congress announced that former West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee, the party's in-charge for Tripura, and Rajya Sabha MP Susmita Dev will look after the functioning of the party till a new state president is appointed. Bhowmik, who was appointed TMC's state president in April, is likely to join the BJP during its president JP Nadda's visit to Tripura on August 28.

He was the BJP's state vice-president and played a crucial role in toppling the Left regime of 25 years in the 2018 Assembly elections.

However, he quit the BJP in July last year amid differences with then Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb.