Tribal MLA seeks probe into arrest of Himachal IPS officer by NIA

Shimla: Opposition Congress on Friday sought an independent probe into arrest of decorated Himachal Pradesh IPS officer Arvind Digvijay Singh Negi by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on alleged charges of sharing secret information with an Over-Ground Worker (OGW) of banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Toiba in Jammu Kashmir. Negi was arrested by the NIA last month and he still remains under custody of the agency.



Raising this issue in the state assembly, Congress's Chief whip Jagat Singh Negi said Arvind Digvijay Singh Negi ,who hails from Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh was highly professional police officer and had served the state and central government at different position with full dedication and commitment to his job.