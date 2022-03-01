Traffic resumes on Jammu-Srinagar national highway

Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic Tuesday after a day-long closure owing to a massive landslide in Udhampur district, officials said.



While light motor vehicles were allowed from both sides of the highway this morning, heavy vehicles were moving only from Srinagar to Jammu.

Road clearance operation in the landslide-hit area was underway.

Explosives were used to blast boulders which had completely blocked the highway at Dewal near Samroli on Monday.