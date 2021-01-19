Total recoveries nearly 50 times of active cases: Govt

New Delhi: India's total COVID-19 recoveries have surpassed the active caseload by more than one crore, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday, terming it as a landmark achievement.



The total number of recoveries has touched 1,02,11,342, while the active cases in the country stand at 2,08,012.

"The gap between the two has progressively grown to touch 1,00,03,330. The total recovered cases are nearly 50 times the active cases in the country," the ministry underlined.

With this, India's COVID-19 recovery rate has touched 96.59 per cent. A total of 14,457 recoveries have been registered in a span of 24 hours in the country while the number of new confirmed cases during the same period is 13,788.

"As India's daily positive cases see a continuous slide, the daily fatalities due to COVID-19 in the country have also seen a steady decline. The country has recorded less than 150 fatalities (145) in the last 24 hours after approximately 8 months (7months 23 days)," the ministry underlined.

Providing the information on daily deaths contribution by different states in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said 15 states have contributed 0 deaths, 13 states have contributed between 1 and 5 daily deaths, 4 states have contributed 5 to 10 deaths, 1 state has contributed 10 to 20 deaths and more than 20 states have contributed 2 deaths.

The ministry said that 71.70 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed from seven states and UTs.

Kerala has reported the highest number of recoveries with 4,408 newly recovered cases in single day. A total of 2,342 people recovered in Maharashtra in a span of 24 hours followed by 855 in Karnataka.

Over 76 per cent of the new cases are from six states and UTs. Kerala continues to report the highest number of daily new cases at 5,005. It is followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka with 3,081 and 745 new cases, respectively.

Seven states and UTs have reported 83.45 per cent of the total fatalities happened in a span of 24 hours. Maharashtra has reported 50 deaths. Kerala also saw a fatality count of 21 while West Bengal reported 12 new deaths.