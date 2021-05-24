Toolkit case: C'garh cops serve notice on BJP's Patra

Raipur: Raipur police in Chhattisgarh asked BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra to appear before it in person or through video-conferencing at 4pm on Sunday in connection with an FIR filed against him and senior colleague Raman Singh over an alleged fake toolkit, officials said.



The FIR was filed on May 19 on the complaint of an NSUI functionary who alleged Raman Singh, Sambit Patra and others had circulated a fake toolkit using the letterhead of the Congress.

An official said not complying with the notice would attract legal action.