Tomar urges farmers to take benefit of govt's agri-reforms

New Delhi: Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Friday urged farmers to take benefit of the government's farm reforms that are not only aimed at improving their lives, but also boosting the agriculture sector.

He also said the Modi government is continuously strengthening the foundation of the country's agriculture sector, which lagged due to the neglectful policies of the previous regime.

Tomar was addressing the Indian Council of Agricultural Research's (ICAR) 93rd Foundation Day and award ceremony virtually.

The minister is the chairman of ICAR.

On the occasion, the minister also launched an Information Communication and Technology (ICT) based platform 'Kisan Sarathi' to support agriculture at the local level with a national perspective.

The app was launched to facilitate farmers to get 'right information at right time' in their desired language.

Through this platform, officials at various levels can view and monitor daily activities such as farmer registration, live calls, messages, advisories given and pending.

"The agri reforms undertaken by the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi are going to bring a change in the lives of the farmers. If farmers across the country take advantage of these agricultural reforms will prove to be revolutionary for them as well as increase the contribution of the farm sector in the economy," an official statement quoted Tomar as saying at the ICAR's event.