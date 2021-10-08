Time bound delivery of services must: Advisor to C'garh Administrator

Chandigarh: A review meeting was held today under the chairmanship of Dharam Pal, Adviser to the Administrator with KK Jindal, Commissioner, Right to Service Commission Chandigarh and S S Gill, Secretary Personnel to provide delivery of public services to the people of Chandigarh in a transparent, efficient and time bound manner under the Right to Service Act.



This Act seeks its objective by authorising the Government to notify public services, provide timelines for each service, nominate designated officers, and provide compensation to the aggrieved citizen. At present, 486 public services of 28 departments are covered under this Act.

The Commissioner today proposed amendments in the notification dated 8.10.2020. Some of these are listed as deletion and inclusion of services, alteration in time limit of services and change of designated officers. 16 new services including 11 services of three new departments are proposed to be added.

The Adviser emphasized on the time bound delivery of services and requested all the Secretaries and HOD's to ensure the practice of the Right to Service Commission Act under their supervision.

Any lapse on the implementation of this act shall be brought to the immediate knowledge of the Administration by the Commissioner, Right to Service Commission so that the timely action is taken.