Three Union ministers interact with triple talaq victims

New Delhi: 'Muslim Women's Rights Day' was observed by different organisations across the country on Sunday to mark the enactment of the law against triple talaq with victims of the "social evil" hailing the government for the legislation in their interaction with three Union ministers.

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani and Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav attended the "Muslim Women Rights Day" programme here, an official statement said.

The Union ministers also interacted with several Muslim women, who were triple talaq victims, it said.

The Muslim women thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing the law against the criminal practice on August 1, 2019 which has made the social malpractice a criminal offense, it said.

The Muslim women, while interacting with the ministers, said the Modi government has strengthened "self-reliance, self-respect and self-confidence" of the Muslim women of the country and protected their constitutional, fundamental and democratic rights by bringing the law against triple talaq.

Addressing the Muslim women on the occasion, Irani said August 1 is a day to salute the struggle of Muslim women against triple talaq.

She said the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Labour Ministry will work unitedly to encourage entrepreneurship among Muslim women.

Muslim women have immensely benefitted through schemes such as 'Mudra Yojana', 'Jan Dhan Yojana', 'Stand Up India' and 'Poshan Abhiyan', she said.

On the occasion, Yadav said the Modi government has ensured dignity of Muslim women by bring the law against triple talaq, Yadav said.

The Modi government's decision to provide quota for OBC and economically backward section in medical/dental studies will also benefit poor sections of the Muslim community, he added.

In his remarks, Naqvi said the law against triple talaq has proved to be a "big reform" to ensure constitutional rights of Muslim women. There is a significant decline in triple talaq cases across the country after the law came into effect,

he said.