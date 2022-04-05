Three teenage boys from MP drown in river as picnic ends in tragedy

Seoni (MP): A picnic turned tragic for three teenage boys in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district who drowned while bathing in a river, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at 4 PM on Monday at the Hirri river near Jenwara village under the Barghat police station area, an official said.

Barghat police station in-charge Prasann Sharma said the deceased, all aged 16 years, had gone to the river for a picnic with another friend.

When their friend went to bring breakfast, the trio entered the river to bathe, he said.

"When their friend returned, he found the three were missing and spotted their clothes on the bank of the river. He alerted villagers and informed family members of the three over the phone," he said.

Sharma said police personnel fished out the bodies of the boys in an operation that lasted for three hours till 7 PM.

The deceased boys are identified as Aryan Shrivastava, Priyanshu Gaur and Vansh Bisen.