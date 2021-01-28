Three new COVID-19 cases recorded in Arunachal, over 7k health workers inoculated

Itanagar: Three more people including an Army man, tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the tally in the northeastern state to 16,824, a senior health department official said on Thursday.



Of the three cases -- all asymptomatic -- two were reported from the Capital Complex Region and one from West Kameng district, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Two people recuperated from the disease on Wednesday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 16,753, he said.

The recovery rate in the state has touched 99.57 per cent, and the positivity stands at 0.08 per cent.

Arunachal Pradesh currently has 15 active Covid-19 cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

The Capital Complex Region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- and West Kameng have the maximum number of active cases at four each, followed by Changlang and East Siang at two each, the SSO said.

As many as 3,90,635 sample tests have been conducted so far, including 383 on Wednesday, he added.

State Immunization Officer (SIO) Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 7,087 health workers have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine so far.

The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week -- Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, he said

Seven persons reportedly developed after effects following immunization, the SIO noted.

The state has received a total of 32,000 doses of Covishield vaccines from the Centre until now.