Three Maoists arrested in Jharkhand

Medininagar (Jharkhand): Three Maoists of the banned outfit Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee' (TSPC) have been arrested during a search operation in a jungle in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.



The Naxalites were arrested near the Turkun village, where the encounter took place between them and the police last Sunday, the police officer said.

The search operation was carried out jointly by the district armed police and the CRPF.

Thirty-two weapons, seven live cartridges, an SLR were recovered from the spot after the encounter, Superintendent of Police (SP) of the district, Chandan Kumar Sinha, told newsmen.

The security personnel also recovered bangles from the spot indicating the presence of women cadres, the SP said.

Surendra Bhuiyan (25), Amresh Singh (28), and Mithilesh Singh, were arrested during the search operation following the encounter, Sinha said.

The self-styled area commander of the outfit, Ranjan Ji, and his squad members, were about to enter the jungle after having meals in Turkon village when they came across the security personnel.

The Naxalites fired at the approaching security personnel, forcing them to retaliate in self-defence, he said.

Despite sustaining a bullet wound, Ranjan managed to escape, the SP said.

According to intelligence reports, Ranjan is undergoing treatment in an unknown location, Sinha said.

"We have identified the ultras, who took part in the encounter, he said.

A special drive has been launched to nab them, the SP said.