Three killed in rain-related incidents across country; 5 reported missing

New Delhi: Five people have gone missing and three deaths were reported in rain-related incidents across the country on Thursday, while the intensity of downpour reduced in Mumbai and surrounding areas, leading to gradual resumption of transport services.



Heavy rains lashed north Kerala and a red alert was issued for Malappuram district for August 7, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy to very heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in western Madhya Pradesh till Friday morning.

While at least four people, including the priest at Talacauvery, the origin of the river Cauvery, have gone missing after a massive landslide at Bramhagiri hills triggered by heavy rains in Kodagu district of Karnataka, the body of a 47-year-old man was found in Maharashtra's Thane district after he fell into a swollen nullah and was washed away.

Besides, two men drowned and one person went missing after their boat capsized due to heavy downpour in Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh. As many as 666 villages have been affected by floods across 17 districts of the state.

In Maharashtra, the water level of the Panchganga river touched the danger mark in Kolhapur district. Residents of some flood-prone villages located on the banks of the river have been shifted to safer places, an official said.

The IMD has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in Mumbai and the suburbs and intense showers in some parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region till Friday.

A railway spokesperson said local train services resumed around 7.45 am between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Thane on the main line and between CMST and Vashi on the harbour line.

The NDRF and the Railway authorities rescued 290 passengers on Wednesday from two local trains stranded on flooded tracks between the CSMT and the Sandhurst Road stations.

The Bombay High Court adjourned its proceedings for the day as many staff members.

In Kerala, the IMD issued a red alert for Malappuram district for August 7 and an orange alert in Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts till August 9.

Battered by torrential rains, several parts of Karnataka are facing a flood-like situation. Several districts of the state's coastal, Malnad and north interior regions are receiving heavy rains and the showers are expected to continue.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19, has ordered immediate release of Rs 50 crore for emergency relief.

Parts of districts in coastal and Malnad regions are currently under red alert. In Kodagu district, along with widespread rains, landslides have also occurred.

There have been landslides at Brahmagiri, near Talacauvery, the origin of river Cauvery. "At least four to five people- including the Talacauvery temple priest and family are currently missing," officials said.

Several parts of north Karnataka, especially the border district of Belagavi are also facing flood situation as inflow has increased in Krishna river and its tributaries. With inflow increasing in Tungabhadra river, there is a flood-like situation in parts of Ballari district. There is a similar situation in Uttara Kannada district.