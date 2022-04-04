Three Bangladeshi men get five-year RI for armed dacoity in Thane district

Thane: The Thane district court has convicted three Bangladeshi nationals on the charges of armed dacoity and handed them rigorous imprisonment for five years.



Additional Sessions Judge RV Tamhanekar also imposed a Rs 2,200 fine on each convict. The copy of the order, which was passed on March 28, became available on Monday.

The three convicts- Mohammed Palash Mohammed Ismail Hawaldar (32), Lukman Chinna Miya (23), and Bappi Aakubar Shaikh, (27) along with two others had barged into a house in the Kashimira area of the Thane district on March 22, 2018, by breaking the partition of the adjacent room.

They threatened the occupants of the house with deadly weapons and looted ornaments, cash, mobile phones, and other valuables collectively worth Rs 9,03,500, Additional Public Prosecutor SH Mhatre said.

Two accused involved in the crime are on the run.

The court also convicted Miya and Shaikh under the Passport Act and the Foreigners Act.