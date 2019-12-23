Thousands join 'peace rally' of Muslim outfits in B'luru

Bengaluru: Thousands of people from Muslim community on Monday staged a "Peace Rally" here against the Citizenship Amendment Law and proposed National Register of Citizens.

Waving the national flag and holding placards, the protestors raised slogans demanding withdrawal of the NRC and CAA as they marched through city roads.

The rally, called by around 35 organisations under the banner of Joint Action Committee of Bengaluru, culminated at the Quddus Saheb Eidgah Maidan.

Road traffic was badly hit at several parts of the city. Elaborate security arrangements had been made to avert any untoward incident, which by-and-large remained peaceful till the afternoon, police said.

A report from Mangaluru, which was rocked by violent protests over the CAA last week leaving two people dead in police firing, said the city remained largely peaceful after curfew was lifted on Monday morning.

"I appeal to public who have any photo or video content regarding riots that happened in mangaluru city on 19th Dec to mail it to

mangalurunorthmgc@gmail.com or send a WhatsApp message on 9480802327. It would help the investigation team, city police commissioner P S Harsha said.