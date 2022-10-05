Thane records 40 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 302

Thane: As many as 40 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its infection count to 7,45,189, a health official said on Wednesday.



With the addition of the latest cases on Tuesday, there are currently 302 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.



The death toll in Thane remained unchanged at 11,962, he said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,33,653.

