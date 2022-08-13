Millennium Post
Home > Nation > Thane records 314 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 1,253
Nation

Thane records 314 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 1,253

BY PTI13 Aug 2022 6:44 AM GMT
Thane records 314 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 1,253
X

Thane: Thane district of Maharashtra has reported 314 new coronavirus positive cases, which raised its overall infection count to 7,36,343, a health official said on Saturday.

With the addition of these cases on Friday, there are now 1,253 active COVID-19 cases in the district, he said.

As one patient succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll rose to 11,937, while the recovery count has now reached, 7,23,593, the official added.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X
X