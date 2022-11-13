Thane records 27 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 239

Thane: As many as 27 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,47,137, a health official said on Sunday.



With the addition of the latest cases on Saturday, there are currently 239 active COVID-19 cases in the district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.



The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,966, he said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,35,647.

