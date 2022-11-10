Thane records 18 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 270

Thane: As many as 18 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Maharashtra's Thane district, taking its tally of infections to 7,47,046, a health official said on Thursday.



With the addition of the latest numberson Wednesday, there are currently 270 active COVID-19 cases in the district, which comes under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.



The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,966. The recovery count has reached 7,35,561, he added.

