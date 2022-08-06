Thane records 167 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 865
Thane: Thane district in Maharashtra has reported 167 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its overall infection tally to 7,34,944, a health official said on Saturday.
With the addition of these cases on Friday, there are now 865 active cases in the district, he said.
As one patient succumbed to the infection during the day, the death toll rose to 11,931, the official said, adding that the count of recoveries reached, 7,22,912.
