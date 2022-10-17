Thane logs 64 new COVID-19 cases; active tally reaches 507

Thane: Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 64 new COVID-19 cases, raising its infection count to 7,45,995, a health official said on Monday.



With the addition of the latest numbers on Sunday, the active COVID-19 cases tally in the district, which is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, has gone up to 507 as compared to 488 the previous day, he said.

No fatality was reported in the district on Sunday and the death toll remained unchanged at 11,962, he said.

The recovery count stood at 7,34,190, the official said.