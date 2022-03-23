Thane logs 2 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Thane: Thane has reported two new cases of coronavirus and one fatality, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 7,08,687 and the death toll to 11,880, an official said on Wednesday.



These new cases and death were reported on Tuesday, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,449, while the death toll stands at 3,392, another official said.