Thane: Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 103 new COVID-19 cases, raising its infection count to 7,43,838, a health official said on Monday.

The new cases were recorded on Sunday.

The district currently has 1,351 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

No death was reported on Sunday and the fatality toll in Thane stood at 11,953, he said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,31,184.