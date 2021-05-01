Thane district's COVID-19 count up by 3,046, death toll by 60

Thane: With the addition of 3,046 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 4,67,181, an official said on Saturday.



These cases were reported on Friday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of 60 patients during the day, the death toll in the district rose to 7,586.

Thane's COVID-19 mortality rate is now 1.62 per cent.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 85,661, while the death toll is 1,562, another official said.