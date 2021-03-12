Thane district's COVID-19 count rises by 937, death toll by 6

Thane: With the addition of 937 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 2,73,130, an official said on Friday.



These new cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of six persons, the death toll in the district rose to 6,321.

The district's COVID-19 mortality rate is 2.31 per cent at present, he added.

So far, 2,58,718 patients have recuperated from the infection, which took its recovery rate to 94.72 per cent.

There are 8,091 active cases in Thane at present, the official said.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 46,510, while the death toll is 1,207, another official said.