Thane district's COVID-19 count rises by 308, death toll by 6

Thane: With the addition of 308 coronavirus positive cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 2,55,209, an official said on Saturday.

These new cases were reported on Friday, he said.

As the virus claimed the lives of six patients, the death toll in the district mounted to 6,174.

The COVID-19 mortality rate stood at 2.42 per cent, he added.

So far, 2,45,853patients have recuperated from the infection, which took the recovery rate to 96.33 per cent.

There are 3,182 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 45,310, while the death toll is 1,199, another official said.



