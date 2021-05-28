Thane district reports 822 new COVID-19 cases, 52 deaths

Thane: With the addition of 822 new coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 5,13,548, an official said on Friday.



The new cases were reported on Thursday, he said.

The death toll in the district rose to 9,061 after 52 more patients succumbed to the infection, the official said.

The mortality rate stood at 1.76 per cent, he added.

Details of recovered cases and under treatment patients was not provided by the district administration.

In neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,08,610, while the death toll stood at 2,013, he said.