Thane district records 528 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths

Thane/Palghar: With the addition of 528 new COVID-19 cases, the tally in Thane district of Maharashtra rose to 2,34,875, an official said on Friday.

Thirteen more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 5,790, he said.

The official said the COVID-19 recovery rate in the district stood at 94.72 per cent (2,22,483) and the mortalityrate at 2.47 per cent (5,790).

The number of active cases was 6,602, he said.

Among the major cities in the district, Thane has recorded 53,119 cases so far, Kalyan 55,388, Navi Mumbai 49,387 and Mira-Bhayander 24,718.

In adjoining Palghar district, 43,429 positive cases have been recorded so far, while 1,167 COVID-19 patients have died, another official said.



