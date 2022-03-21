Thane district logs 10 COVID-19 cases, no fresh fatality

Thane: With the addition of 10 coronavirus cases, the infection count in Thane district of Maharashtra mounted to 7,08,682, an official said on Monday.



These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

The fatality count remained unchanged at 11,879 as no fresh death due to COVID-19 was reported in the Thane district, part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The mortality rate is 1.67 per cent, he added.

In the neighboring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,448 while the overall death toll is 3,392, a local official said.