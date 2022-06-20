Thackeray rules out chances of cross-voting

mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the state Legislative Council elections to be held on Monday will show that there will be no split in his party-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and ruled out chances of cross-voting.



"We have kept all our MLAs together for tomorrow's Legislative Council polls. This is called democracy in today's time," Thackeray said addressing the Sena Shiv MLAs and senior party leaders on the occasion of the Sena's 56th foundation day.

The party has to work hard to get more MLAs elected in future, said Thackeray, whose party shares power with the NCP and Congress in the state.

Thackeray also said he is not worried about Monday's MLC elections.

"The defeat in the Rajya Sabha polls (held on June 10 for six seats in Maharashtra) was unfortunate. The Shiv Sena votes were not split in the RS polls. We have an idea of what went wrong. Hence, there is no question of cross-voting tomorrow," he said.

The Shiv Sena doesn't have traitors in its midst, he asserted.

"Tomorrow's election will show that there is no split among us," he said.

Thackeray expressed confidence that both the Shiv Sena candidates - Sachin Ahir and Amshya Padvi - in the MLC polls will emerge as new leaders.

The Chief Minister also said he had spoken to sitting Sena MLCs and senior leaders Subhash Desai and Diwakar Raote, who readily agreed to step aside.

Thackeray said he has not re-nominated Desai and Raote for another term in the Legislative Council.

"But, they are completely committed to the Shiv Sena's cause since they belong to the original team of (late Sena supremo) Balasaheb Thackeray when they formed the party. I will not allow them to retire. I want them for strengthening the Shiv Sena," he said.

A total of 11 candidates are in the fray for the 10 Council seats up for grabs, with the MVA allies - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - fielding two candidates each. The BJP has nominated five candidates.