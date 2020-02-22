Terrorists, corrupt have no right to privacy: Ravi Shankar Prasad
New Delhi: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Saturday said terrorists and corrupt people have "no right to privacy" and such persons should not be allowed to abuse the system.
Speaking at the International Judicial Conference 2020 'Judiciary and the Changing World' at the Supreme Court, the minister said populism should not infringe upon the settled principles of law.
Prasad said governance must be left to the elected representatives and delivering judgements should be left to the judges.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Nirbhaya convict's injury self-inflicted, superficial:22 Feb 2020 9:08 AM GMT
Bharti Infratel board to meet on Feb 24 post DoT's nod for...22 Feb 2020 8:57 AM GMT
India needs pro-business, not pro-crony policies, says CEA22 Feb 2020 8:53 AM GMT
Kejriwal, Sisodia unlikely to accompany Melania during Delhi...22 Feb 2020 8:45 AM GMT
Woman who ''accidentally caught fire'' dies in Mumbai...22 Feb 2020 8:31 AM GMT