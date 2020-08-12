Terrorist gunned down, soldier killed in encounter in J&K

Srinagar: An unidentified militant and a soldier were killed, while another jawan was injured in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday, officials said here.

Security forces launched a search operation in an orchard in Kamrazipora village of Pulwama in the early hours of the day on receiving information about the presence of militants there, they said.

The officials said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire, injuring two soldiers.

The injured security personnel were rushed to an Army hospital, where one of them succumbed, they said. One militant was also killed in the gunfight, the officials said, adding that an AK rifle and a few grenades were recovered from the encounter site. The identity and affiliation of the slain militant are being ascertained, they added.