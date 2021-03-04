Telangana logs 152 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths push toll to 1,637

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 152 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 2,99,406, while the death toll rose to 1,637 with two more fatalities, the state government said on Thursday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 25, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts with 11 and 10 respectively, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on March 3.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 2,95,821, while 1,948 were under treatment.

The bulletin said 41,201 samples were tested on March 3.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 88,42,852.

The samples tested per million population was 2,37,583, it said.

The recovery rate in the state was 98.80 per cent, while it was 97 per cent in the country, it said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level, it said.