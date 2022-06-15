Telangana govt launches portal, helpline for senior citizens
Hyderabad: As part of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day activities, the Telangana government on Wednesday launched a portal "Telangana Senior Citizens Maintenance Cases Monitoring System" (tsseniorcitizens.cgg.gov.in), an official release said.
This portal is designed to make the process of filing maintenance cases hassle-free and transparent as per the provisions laid out in the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (MWPSC) Act, 2007 and the corresponding state's rules.
Minister for SC Development, Disabled Welfare and Senior Citizens Welfare Koppula Eshwar launched the website, along with a poster and a helpline, it said.
Speaking at a meeting organised by Telangana All Senior Citizens Association, the minister said the TRS government has been paying Rs 2,016 per month each to 11 lakh senior citizens in the state.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
A rewarding entourage?15 Jun 2022 2:07 PM GMT
Reset to restore15 Jun 2022 1:58 PM GMT
No More a Civil Servant: Back from the brink15 Jun 2022 1:55 PM GMT
Telangana govt launches portal, helpline for senior citizens15 Jun 2022 1:46 PM GMT
Punjab government will run super luxurious buses : Mann15 Jun 2022 1:30 PM GMT