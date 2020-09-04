Telangana continues to see surge in COVID-19 cases; 2,478 more infections

Hyderabad: Telangana continued to witness a spurt in coronavirus cases with 2,478 additions and 10 related deaths, taking the aggregate of those affected in the state to 1.35 lakh.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 267, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 190, Rangareddy 171, Nalgonda 135 districts, a government bulletin said on Friday, providing data as of 8 pm on September 3.

The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1.02 lakh while 32,994 are under treatment.

As many as 62,543 samples were tested on September 3.

Cumulatively, 16.05 lakh samples have been tested till date.

The samples tested per million population was 43,245, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.63 per cent, while it was 1.74 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 75 per cent, while it was 77.14 per cent in the country.

The number of individuals in home or institutional isolation was 25,730.

As there was a high incidence of COVID-19 in the age group of 20 to 50 years, the government has requested the people not to step out, unless absolutely necessary.

When they go out, they should strictly adhere to the safety guidelines like wearing of face masks and maintaining social distance.