Telangana clocks 346 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths push toll to 1,561

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 346 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total positives to over 2.89 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,561, the state government said on Friday.



Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 66, followed by Rangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri with 41 and 34 respectively, it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on January 7.

The total number of cases stood at 2,89,135 while the recoveries were at 2,82,574.

As many as five thousand patients are under treatment and 38,985 samples were tested on Thursday.

Cumulatively, over 71.84 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was nearly 1.93 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.53 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 97.73 per cent, while it was 96.4 per cent in the country.