Telangana adds 3,187 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths push toll to 1,759

Hyderabad: Fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana breached the 3,000-mark with 3,187 new infections pushing the tally to over 3.27 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,759 with seven more fatalities, the state government said on Sunday.



Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 551, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (333) and Rangareddy (271), it said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8 PM on April 10.

The total number of cases stood at 3,27,278 while with 787 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,05,335.

The state has 20,184 active cases and over 1.15 lakh samples were tested on Saturday.

Cumulatively, over 1.09 crore samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.95 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.3 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 93.29 per cent, while it was 90.4 per cent in the country.

According to a separate release, over 17.61 lakh people in the state have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while nearly three lakh got their second shot also as of April 10.