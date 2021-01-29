Telangana adds 197 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths take toll to 1,596

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 197 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the total positives to nearly 2.94 lakh while two fatalities pushed the toll to 1,596.



Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 38, followed by Rangareddy and Karimnagar with 13 and 12 respectively, a government bulletin said on Friday providing details as of 8 PM on January 28.

The total number of cases stood at2,94,120 while recoveries were at2,89,987.

As many as2,537 patients are under treatment and 31,486 samples were tested on Thursday.

Cumulatively, nearly 78 lakh samples have been tested.

The samples tested per million population was over 2.09 lakh, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.59 per cent, while it was 96.9 per cent in the country.