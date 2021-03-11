Telangana adds 194 fresh COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths push toll to 1,649

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 194 new COVID-19 cases and three related deaths taking the total tally of cases to 3,00,536 and the toll to 1,649 respectively, the State government said on Thursday.

A total of 1,855 patients were under treatment, it said in a bulletin, providing data as of 8 PM on March 10.

Out of the 194 fresh cases, 35 were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by 16 from Ranga Reddy, and 14 from Medchal Malkajgiri districts.

According to the bulletin, as many as 37,904 samples were tested on Wednesday and cumulatively 90,93,645 samples have been tested.

The bulletin said a total of 2,97,032 people had recovered and the recovery rate was 98.83 per cent in the state, while it was 96.9 per cent in the country.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent, while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.



