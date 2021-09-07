Teenage girl raped by 4 in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP): A teenage girl was allegedly raped by four people in a village in Bansdeeh area, police said on Tuesday.



The incident took place on September 5 when the girl, aged around 15 years, had gone to attend nature's call, they said.

They threatened me with dire consequences if I reported the incident to my family members, the girl told reporters.

The assailants also said that they would circulate the video of the incident on social media, she added.

When senior police officials came to know about the incident on Monday evening, they ordered registration of FIR against the four accused.

Police have detained the accused, aged between 18 and 20 years, and the victim has been sent for medical examination, Superintendent of Police, Rajkaran Naiyar said.