Teen girl found pregnant after being drugged, raped in Haryana

Yamunanagar (Haryana): A 13-year-old girl was found pregnant here after allegedly being drugged and raped by different people, police said on Thursday. A couple and a woman were arrested in Yamunanagar after the girl narrated her ordeal to the police.

The key accused woman, who lives in the girl's neighbourhood, was addicted to drugs and apparently earned money by taking the teenager to another place where the victim was drugged and raped by different people, the police added.

The woman, her husband and another woman, who used to give the room on rent to the couple where the child was allegedly raped, have been arrested.

After the teenager was counselled, she told the police that the key accused woman used to take her to the rented accommodation when her parents were away from home.

A few days ago, the girl had complained of stomach pain and was taken to a hospital where she was found to be six months pregnant. Police were informed when the girl spoke about how she was sexually exploited.

Police are investigating if the accused persons could have used more such children subjecting them to sexual abuse.